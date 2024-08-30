Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 201,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.