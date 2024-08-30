Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $8.32 Million in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,057,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Veren at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,691,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veren during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Veren in the second quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,859. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 2.17. Veren Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veren Increases Dividend

Veren ( NYSE:VRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $852.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.00 million. Veren had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veren Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -412.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

