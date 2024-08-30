Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETN traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.02. 2,320,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.37 and a 200 day moving average of $310.17.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

