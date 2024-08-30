Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,199 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $849,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 165,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.25. 3,820,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,654. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $346.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $198.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

