Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 994 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,725. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.