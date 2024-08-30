Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 90.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Relx Stock Down 1.0 %

RELX stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 430,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,204. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

