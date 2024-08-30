Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 549,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 734,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.