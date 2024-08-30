CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.3 %

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,901. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

