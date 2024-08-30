CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Trading Down 0.3 %
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,901. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
