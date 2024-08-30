CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
