DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.3 %

DNZOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 52,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,834. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

