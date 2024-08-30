Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,014,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 223,594 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,493,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 355,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.61. 117,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

