DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Update

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 31st total of 764,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,482.0 days.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of DITHF remained flat at $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.