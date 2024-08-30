DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Update

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 348,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the July 31st total of 764,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,482.0 days.
DS Smith Price Performance
Shares of DITHF remained flat at $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.
DS Smith Company Profile
