E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 121.7% from the July 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

E-Home Household Service stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 7,595,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,915. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. E-Home Household Service has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

