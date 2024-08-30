Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

GRF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

