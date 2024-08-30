Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $30.48 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $30.48 or 0.00051316 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $833.63 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,358,521 coins and its circulating supply is 27,353,369 coins. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
