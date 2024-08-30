Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Short Interest Update

Empiric Student Property Plc (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 31st total of 686,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EPCFF stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $0.95.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

