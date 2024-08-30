EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 58.6% in the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $12,761,000. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 121,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 266,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 67,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.81. 2,820,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

