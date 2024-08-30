ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $4.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.60 or 1.00023820 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00261412 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.