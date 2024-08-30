EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial raised EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry Stock Down 1.0 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EuroDry Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EDRY Free Report ) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of EuroDry worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 1,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,890. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.79.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

