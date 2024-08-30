ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.74

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 90438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

ExlService Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,401,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,401,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,281 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

