First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,880 shares of company stock worth $6,069,480 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 398,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

