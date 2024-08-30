FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 43,698 shares.The stock last traded at $69.77 and had previously closed at $70.33.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.