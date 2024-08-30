Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.72 and last traded at $75.85. 460,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,793,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,501,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

