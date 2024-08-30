Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Down 0.1%

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.61 and last traded at $33.77. Approximately 1,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $106.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76.

About Freedom Day Dividend ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Day Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.