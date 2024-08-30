Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 839,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,055,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,934.33). 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

