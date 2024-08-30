Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 106,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 61,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Garibaldi Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

