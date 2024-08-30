General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 25,064 shares.The stock last traded at $52.37 and had previously closed at $52.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

