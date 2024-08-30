General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 25,064 shares.The stock last traded at $52.37 and had previously closed at $52.27.
General American Investors Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.
Insider Transactions at General American Investors
In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.