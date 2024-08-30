Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:LANDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
