Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANDO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $22.54.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

