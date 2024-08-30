Global Financial Private Client LLC Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in Kroger by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. 4,398,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

