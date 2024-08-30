Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Global Financial Private Client LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

