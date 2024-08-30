Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 428,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

