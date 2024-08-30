Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,502,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 30,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 43,911,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229,773. The company has a market capitalization of $318.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

