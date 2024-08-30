Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 149,050 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.32% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,971,000 after acquiring an additional 299,746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 717,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 950,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after buying an additional 55,345 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 125,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 797,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

HTRB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 103,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,210. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.