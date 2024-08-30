Golden State Equity Partners Purchases Shares of 34,535 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000. RTX comprises approximately 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

