Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 1.3 %

GIS traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,824. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $74.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

