Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 327 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,659,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,252. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

