Great Diamond Partners LLC Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.
FedEx Trading Up 0.8 %
FedEx stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.67. 1,096,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
