Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Trading 3.1% Higher

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.84 and last traded at $38.72. 21,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 162,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $781.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $305,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

