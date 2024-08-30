Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HCMLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 44,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.
