Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

HCMLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 44,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

