Horizen Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.49 or 0.00012658 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $115.18 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00055588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,378,525 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

