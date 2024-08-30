Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.13

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.13 and last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 741353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.82.

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.38%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

