Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. 2,833,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,571,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.