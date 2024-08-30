Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $4,100,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

NYSE C traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,462. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

