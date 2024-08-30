Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Trimmed by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Ingredion comprises approximately 6.9% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CNA Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Ingredion worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1,866.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 88,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.31. The stock had a trading volume of 303,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,979. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $134.45.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,534 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

