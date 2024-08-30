Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wiedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Wiedman sold 11,061 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.95, for a total transaction of $9,434,479.95.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of BlackRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $7.43 on Friday, hitting $902.30. The company had a trading volume of 478,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $903.46. The company has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $836.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $807.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $881.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

