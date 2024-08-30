Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells 107,045 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00.
GNLX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 387,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,572. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GNLX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
