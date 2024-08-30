Insider Selling: Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Sells 107,045 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

On Friday, August 23rd, Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00.

GNLX traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 387,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,572. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,663 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $1,231,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNLX shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

