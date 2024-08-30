Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Sells 453,190 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 453,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,373,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,608,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,576.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 30th, Eugene Sheridan sold 193,662 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $586,795.86.

NVTS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $552.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,940 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

