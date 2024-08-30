International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after acquiring an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,869. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $185.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $181.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

