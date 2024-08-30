Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 30th (COLB, GASS, GKOS, HONE, IRTC, MBUU, OC, OLLI, PDEX, PSEC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 30th:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Columbia Banking System Inc alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.