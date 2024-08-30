Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 30th (COLB, GASS, GKOS, HONE, IRTC, MBUU, OC, OLLI, PDEX, PSEC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 30th:
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.