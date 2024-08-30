Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.68. 2,110,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,035. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

